Hawkers assault PMC staff in Dhanori as anti-encroachment drive picks up momentum across city

PUNE Local residents, mostly hawkers, on Tuesday assaulted Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff and vandalised vehicles during the anti-encroachment drive undertaken at Dhanori-Lohegaon Road.

A mob of around 150 people gathered when the PMC staff started demolishing unauthorised structures on footpaths near Laxminagar society. Subsequently, the mob turned unruly and attacked PMC employees on duty, also pelting stones on earth-moving machinery and other vehicles. Junior engineers Anil Pardeshi and Prakash Kumbhar also came under attack. The employees sustained minor injuries during the incident which took place near the police chowky. When the assault took place, some local policemen were at lunch while other policemen largely remained silent. As the PMC staff tried to escape, the mob attempted to chase them. A video of the incident went viral on social media. After the incident, the PMC filed a police case against the citizens.

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Despite Tuesday’s incident, the PMC drive against encroachment will continue in the city. PMC has so far taken action against 737 sheds, 403 hawkers, 120 stalls and 1,089 other establishments in the last one week.”

The action against encroachment was part of the ongoing drive undertaken by the Pune civic body after Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who is also serving as an administrator since March 15, issued orders last week. Along with the PMC’s central anti-encroachment department, the 15 ward offices under the civic body are also demolishing unauthorised properties within their jurisdiction. On an average, around 17,000 square feet of illegal constructions are being demolished per day as part of the drive. The drive has also picked up momentum with support from citizens in many parts of the city amidst little to nil intervention from public representatives whose term ended on March 14.

In the first phase of the drive, the PMC has identified around 45 streets where encroachment has been recorded on a large scale. As many as 250 people have been roped in for the drive. The action is focused on the front and side margins of commercial properties being illegally occupied. It is largely focused on hawkers, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments and involves demolition of tin sheds as well as concrete structures. As per the data, the civic body has taken action against illegal publicity materials as well, which were obstructing traffic and disturbing commuters, leading to accidents. These include hoardings, boards, banners, flex, flags, posters, and other materials.

