Health department starts inspection of mental hospitals across Maharashtra 

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com

Health minister, Prakash Abitkar has issued orders to inspect all four mental hospitals in the state, after discovering various flaws at Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada during his visit.

Abikar expressed displeasure regarding the compromised hygiene and cleanliness and deficiencies observed in the services provided to the patients. The minister during the visit on Friday warned of stern action against officials found responsible for the misconduct and negligence on duty.

“On January 3, Health Minister Abitkar visited the RMH in Pune and reviewed the patient services. During this visit, certain shortcomings or deficiencies were observed. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to conduct an immediate review of all regional mental hospitals and take corrective measures,” Dr Baviskar said.

The deputy directors have been asked to review the services such as outpatient services, inpatient services, cleanliness, food services, medication availability, Information Education and Communication (ICU) activities, telemedicine services, etc. amongst others. A report detailing the identified deficiencies and the corrective actions taken should be submitted to the Commissionerate by Tuesday, December 7, without fail.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said that following the orders the inspection and review of healthcare services at the RMH has been started.

“The report regarding the action taken and shortcomings found during the visit will be submitted to the health commissioner’s office,” he said.