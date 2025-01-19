Health dept to hire contractual mental health experts at RMH

Pune: After a decade, the public health department will hire seven mental health experts on contract at Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada to address staff crunch issue, said officials. After a decade, the public health department will hire seven mental health experts on contract at Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada to address staff crunch issue, said officials. (HT FILE)

RMH, Pune has patient capacity of 2,540 beds, with 1,200 inmates and around 400 visiting the outpatient department (OPD) daily. The OPD hours of the hospital have also been increased from 9 am to 2 pm to 9 am to 5 pm.

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said, “The new appointments will help reduce the workload of present staff.”

The hospital has 13 approved posts for Class I mental health doctors. Of these, six posts are filled, including three physiatrists, paediatrician, general surgeon, and physician. The physician is deputed to Aundh District Hospital.

Dr Kolod said that following the recent visit of health minister Prakash Abitkar, it was suggested that filling the vacant positions for psychiatrists (Group A) is essential to provide quality and comprehensive mental health services to patients. “The minister instructed that, where possible, vacant positions at the local level should be filled promptly. As a result, a letter was sent to the district civil surgeon to approve these positions,” he said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, “We have received the letter and permitted the hospital to appoint contractual staff. Few people have applied for the posts and the application will be put in front of the committee for approval.”