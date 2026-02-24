Health inspector, contractor booked for harassing man with disability in Katraj

The Ambegaon police on Sunday registered a case against a health inspector and a contractor for allegedly harassing a 56-year-old man with disability, subjecting him to mental trauma and threatening to terminate his wife’s employment. Based on his complaint, police have booked health inspector Raju Dullan and contractor Ashok Shelke under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant, Bapu Gajendra Lodhe, 56, a resident of Tilekarnagar in Katraj, lodged a complaint stating that he was treated discourteously and mentally harassed when he visited a regional office in Yewalewadi between September 1, 2024 and February 18, 2026.

According to police officials, Lodhe is a person with disability and his wife, Sunita, works as a sanitation worker in the Gujarwadi contractor division. Shelke is associated with the Yewalewadi regional office as a contractor. Lodhe had approached the accused requesting employment for his daughter.

In his complaint, Lodhe alleged that despite being aware of his disability, the accused subjected him to mental and physical harassment and failed to treat him with dignity. He further stated that on one occasion, he fell down inside Dullan’s office but was not assisted.

Lodhe also alleged that the accused attempted to pressurise his family and threatened to remove his wife from her job. Police sub-inspector Ratikant Koli is investigating the case.