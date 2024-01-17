close_game
Health ministry directs State DGP to act against illegal sale of e-cigarettes

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 17, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The Union Health Ministry additional secretary V Hekali Zhimomi in a recent communique to the DGP stated that as per PECA 2019, an officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector has been authorised to take action on PECA violations

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has sought details from the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra to issue necessary instructions to all the police stations of the state to implement the PECA (Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019) (production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes) and stringently monitor prohibited electronic cigarettes and similar devices and take appropriate action against the violation. The Union Health Ministry additional secretary V Hekali Zhimomi in a recent communique to the DGP stated that as per PECA 2019, an officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector has been authorised to take action on PECA violations.

It may be mentioned that the ministry is receiving complaints regarding the selling of electronic cigarettes and like devices despite their prohibition. (HT PHOTO)
It may be mentioned that the ministry is receiving complaints regarding the selling of electronic cigarettes and like devices despite their prohibition.

The ministry further asked the DGP to instruct all the units under its jurisdiction to provide data of the monthly crime meeting in respect of violations reported under COTPA 2003 and PECA to the district tobacco control cell for uploading the data on the IMS portal for monitoring of health ministry. The health official pointed out PECA 2019 act was being implemented across all states and union territories prohibiting electronic cigarettes and like devices.

However, it may be mentioned that the ministry is receiving complaints regarding the selling of electronic cigarettes and like devices despite their prohibition This is a clear indication of a violation of the Act and is presumed that proper inspection and monitoring are not being conducted at the state level, the ministry pointed out.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also called for urgent action to control e-cigarettes to protect children, as well as non-smokers aimed at minimising health harms to the population. E-cigarettes as consumer products are not shown to be effective for quitting tobacco use at the population level. Instead, alarming evidence has emerged on adverse population health effects, the WHO stated.

According to citizen activists, the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices is on the rise, and the city police have on a few occasions raided and seized contraband smokes from various areas. In June 2023, the Social Security Cell, crime branch raided three shops in the Camp and seized e-cigarettes worth a total of 2.32 lakh.

