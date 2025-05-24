Healthcare benefits to every citizen is primary goal: Abitkar

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar has instructed officials to raise awareness about public healthcare schemes and services. District extension and media officers (DEMO) have been told to strengthen outreach programmes to cover citizens, said officials. BJMC is state’s first government medical college to host NELS workshop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The minister chaired a review meeting in Mumbai attended by director of health services, Dr Nitin Ambadekar; director, urban health services, Dr Swapnil Lale; joint director Dr Vijay Baviskar, deputy director Dr Kailas Baviskar, assistant director Dr Sanjay Kumar Jathar, along with DEMOs from across the state.

“Special attention is required for public awareness in rural and remote areas. Training programmes should be conducted to ensure officers and staff perform responsibilities more efficiently,” he said.

BJMC is state’s first government medical college to host NELS workshop

The BJ Government Medical College (BJGMC), Pune has become the first government medical college in Maharashtra to host the National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop, said officials on Saturday. The April 21-April 25 event was conducted by central NELS team and supported by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Government of Maharashtra. Faculty from government medical colleges in Ambajogai, Satara, Kolhapur, Dhule, Miraj, and Nandurbar participated in the session.