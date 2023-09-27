Heavy rain lashes Pune; Shivajinagar records 26 mm downpour in an hr

Pune: The city received heavy rain after 7 pm and both Shivajinagar and Lohegaon areas recorded 26 mm of precipitation till 8.40 pm with thunder activities and lightning. (HT PHOTO)

Several parts of Pune and its eastern and western surroundings witnessed a heavy spell of rain on Tuesday evening as a result of huge Cumulonimbus (Cb) cloud development over the region. The city received heavy rain after 7 pm and both Shivajinagar and Lohegaon areas recorded 26 mm of precipitation till 8.40 pm with thunder activities and lightning.

Various areas including Shivajinagar, Peth areas, Deccan, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Vishtrantwadi, Katraj, Baner, Pashan, Kondhwa, Sinhgad Road, Lohegaon, Hadapsar, received heavy to very heavy rains post 7 pm on Tuesday.

Parts of the city experienced waterlogging as a result of the downpour, which also made driving difficult as a result of low visibility.

Many devotees, who have been flocking Ganesh pandals in central areas were severely inconvenienced by the sudden spell of rain.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune said, “There was a huge cloud development over Pune city on Tuesday evening and as a result, the city experienced intense rains along with thunder and lightning activities.”

The Monsoon will continue to be active over areas of Maharashtra in the next 72 hours due to the formation of weather systems over Konkan, and Central Maharashtra, he said.

“Thunder and lightning activities with isolated heavy rain are likely to happen during the afternoon/evening hours. We advised people to follow our impact-based advisory,” Kashyapi said.

