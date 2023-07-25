Rains to intensify in next 48 hrs, IMD issues red alert for Pune

Due to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall is likely to increase in Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Pune for the next 48 hours. The department has advised people not to visit the Ghat areas in Konkan, Pune and Satara.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will strengthen into a depression around July 26 and then move west-northwest. At the same time, a monsoon trough has formed over the west coast from Maharashtra to north Kerala. A shear zone (area filled with opposing winds concentrating heavy rain there) has also formed under the influence of these conditions and rainfall activity is expected to increase over Maharashtra, Pune district, Pune city and in the Ghat areas from the afternoon on July 25. The Ghat areas may receive very heavy to extreme rainfall due to which visibility will be lower in these areas. There are also chances of landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Hence, people have been advised not to visit the Ghat areas over the next three to four days, Kashyapi said.

While a red alert has been issued in Pune for July 26 and 27; an orange alert has been issued for July 28 and 29. A red alert has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara for the next 24 hours. While an orange alert has been issued in the Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

Pune district received 370.7 mm cumulative rainfall till July 23, which is 9% below normal. While Pune city (Shivajinagar) received 190.8 mm rainfall till July 24, which is 96.9 mm below normal. The latest figures are yet to be updated, said IMD officials. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Pune city experienced light rainfall throughout the day. Till 5.30 pm, Shivajinagar received 1.6 mm rainfall; Chinchwad 7 mm; Pashan 2.5 mm; and Lohegaon 1.2 mm rainfall.

