Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Pune

Pune: Heavy rainfall within short span of time crippled normal life in many areas of the city on Saturday, resulting in waterlogging, water entering into housing societies and inundation. Between 5pm and 8:30 pm - when rain was pouring heavily in some parts of the city - Lohegaon received 75.8mm rainfall while Shivajinagar 49.2mm and Chinchwad 70mm.

By evening, the city was gripped with thunderstorms and lightning which later resulted in intense rainfall. Fire brigade officials reported several instances of waterlogging and tree felling in the city after rainfall started.

Officials from the fire brigade said that waterlogging was reported in Tingrenagar and Agarkarnagar near Pune railway station.

“Tree felling incidents were reported in Yerawada, Tadiwala road and at Wadia College near the bridge. Waterlogging was also reported in some parts of the city,” said fire brigade officials.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, said that Pune witnessed moderate to intense rainfall on Saturday.

“Along with rainfall, thunder and lightning was also associated with gusty winds and intense spells of rain since 4pm. Till 6:30 pm, many places recorded good rains with Daund reporting 63.5mm rainfall and many stations reported rainfall close to moderate rainfall,” said Hosalikar.

As per IMD, similar weather is expected on October 10.

“Thundery activity and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall is likely on October 10. Ghat areas are also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall. Day in Pune is likely to be partly cloudy,” said IMD officials.

Slow traffic on expressway

Slow traffic was seen on Pune-Mumbai expressway, however, as rainfall was comparatively less, traffic congestion was not seen, said officials.

Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police, highways state police (HSP), said that the expressway did not see any congestion.

“Rainfall was reported in Lonavla, however, it was very less. So, traffic congestion was not seen. No incident was reported due to rainfall on Saturday,” said Jadhav.

Indapur near Pune reported 93 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Downpour count

Rainfall (4:30 pm-8:30 pm) on Saturday (in mm)

Shivajinagar--49.2

Lohegaon-- 75.8

Chinchwad--70.0

Lavale--7.5

Magarpatta-- 23.5

Source: IMD