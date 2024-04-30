High demand, increased water tanker prices double expenses on water supply in forest ranges

Inadequate rainfall, rising temperatures, and dryness of soil have led to significant water shortage in the forest areas since early November, so much so that the Pune Forest Division has had to fill the manmade waterholes in these areas using water tankers. However, high demand for the water tankers coupled with increased water tanker prices has nearly doubled the expenses for providing water inside the forest areas. Both the diverse wildlife including leopards, wolves, hyenas, foxes, monkeys and a variety of birds and reptiles as well as the plantation and existing forest cover in these areas is being impacted by the water situation. (HT PHOTO)

There is significant water shortage in the forest ranges namely Daund, Baramati, Indapur, Saswad, Bhor, Wadgaon, Nasarapur and Bhamburda, and the situation is only getting worse, especially in areas where there are no natural water resources available. Both the diverse wildlife including leopards, wolves, hyenas, foxes, monkeys and a variety of birds and reptiles as well as the plantation and existing forest cover in these areas is being impacted by the water situation.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Over the years, the forest department has built over 400 waterholes in the forest ranges namely Daund, Baramati, Indapur, Saswad etc. to provide water to the wildlife here. Every year, the department fills up these water holes using water tankers, and special funds have been allocated for the same to the Pune Forest Division by the state government. However, the situation has become especially challenging this year with high demand for water tankers and increased water tanker prices.

Vishal Chavan, range forest officer from Saswad, said that at least 9,571 hectares of forest land come under the Purandar range which has 48 manmade waterholes. “There are no natural water resources available in the Purandar forest range and every year between November and May, at least 150 water tankers are required to fill up these waterholes. Nearly ₹1 lakh is spent on the water tankers every year. But till April 28 this year, water has been supplied through at least 100 tankers and it has already cost the forest division ₹1.5 lakh. We are expecting that in the coming month, demand is likely to increase and a similar amount is likely to be spent on water tankers,” Chavan said.

The other forest ranges too are facing a similar situation and due to the financial burden on the Pune Forest Division, it has applied to the state government for additional water tankers. The division is also getting help from citizens and corporates in the form of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, said, “As people are getting to know about the water crisis in the forest areas, many are coming forward to help the forest department through CSR initiatives and individual help and we have already started sending water tankers to the areas where water requirement is higher. Recently, Dr Chaitrali Avhad, a veterinarian from the Daund (tehsil) Hospital, celebrated her birthday by providing nearly 6,000 litres of water to animals in the Deulgavgada forest area in Daund tehsil. In another incident, a company adopted a waterhole in Saswad for a month. We are expecting more people to come forward and help us tackle this situation.”

Sources such as groundwater and wells are utilised to provide water through tankers to the forest areas. The forest department can only build check dams however even check dams are not able to provide water for a year.