Higher edu dept to host lecture series ‘Vikasit Bharat Sanvad’ from Sept 17

The state government’s higher and technical education department will organise an online lecture series, Vikasit Bharat Sanvad, between September 17 and October 2. The lecture series will be inaugurated by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, while the minister of state for higher and technical education Inknath Naik will also participate in the sessions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Shailendra Deolankar, director of higher education, the series will feature eminent speakers and academicians addressing a range of issues relevant to higher education, development, and nation-building. “The initiative aims to create a platform for dialogue among students, teachers, and policymakers, in line with the vision of a developed India,” Deolankar said.

The lecture series will be inaugurated by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, while the minister of state for higher and technical education Inknath Naik will also participate in the sessions. Senior officials, including B Venugopal Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department, will guide the proceedings.

The sessions will be held at 5 pm on September 17, 19, 23, 26, and 29, and streamed live through Zoom, making it accessible to students and teachers across Maharashtra.

The line-up of speakers includes distinguished personalities such as Vivek Ram Chaudhari, former Chief of Air Staff; Lakshmi Puri, retired Indian diplomat and former UN Assistant Secretary-General; Professor Manish Dabhade; Aashish Chandorkar, Author and Public Policy enthusiast; Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi(JNU).