High-stakes showdown as Congress seeks to defend seat against BJP 

The Kasba Peth assembly constituency is witnessing an intense contest this election season, with no clear victor in sight. Both the BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi are vying for this prized seat, which saw a surprising shift in 2023 when Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar won the by-poll, ending the BJP’s long-held dominance. However, during the recent Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol secured a lead of approximately 14,000 votes from Kasba Peth, indicating a possible shift back in favour of the party.

This time, the battle once again pits Dhangekar against BJP’s Hemant Rasne. Rasne, a former PMC standing committee chairman, lost the bypoll to Dhangekar by around 11,000 votes—a defeat partly attributed to discontent among Brahmin voters when the BJP fielded a non-Brahmin candidate, despite the bypoll being triggered by the death of Mukta Tilak, a prominent Brahmin leader. In response, the BJP elevated Medha Kulkarni, a Brahmin leader, to the Rajya Sabha, aiming to address voter concerns.

Undeterred by his bypoll loss, Rasne, an OBC candidate, resumed his campaign immediately and became a regular fixture at local events in the constituency. His proactive engagement seemingly paid off, as evidenced by the BJP’s lead in the Lok Sabha polls. With renewed energy, Rasne said,

“The loss last time was an accident. But I started working the very next day. With the united efforts of BJP and Mahayuti, we’re confident of a win this time.”

Dhangekar, determined to retain the seat, responded, “I only had two years as MLA, which wasn’t enough to tackle all the issues. I’ve worked hard on multiple fronts and believe the voters will give me another chance. I am confident of victory.”

Kasba Peth, home to a mix of Brahmin and OBC voters, has historically favoured the BJP, which often fields Brahmin candidates in this constituency. With senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil likely to continue from Kothrud, the question of whether BJP will retain its traditional strategy or adapt remains open.

Key issues in Kasba Peth include the redevelopment of old wadas, traffic congestion, narrow roads, parking constraints, and water shortages. Despite being centrally located and a thriving business hub, the area has struggled with basic infrastructure.

In an added twist, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Dhangekar’s former party, has also fielded a candidate, potentially pulling votes away from Congress. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former mayor Kamal Vyavhare filed as an independent candidate, prompting disciplinary action from Congress for her rebellion.