Highway safety in Pune division improves as ‘black spots’ reduce by nearly 50%

The number of black spots on highways across the Pune division has seen a drastic reduction from the previously recorded 170 to just 84, according to a recent survey conducted by the Highway State Patrol (HSP) in collaboration with local authorities. Vikrant Deshmukh, superintendent of police for the HSP Pune division, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, emphasising the critical role that cooperation between state agencies, local authorities, and the public played in this accomplishment. (HT)

The survey, which was conducted over the last few months, involved identification of areas where accidents have occurred frequently along with interventions to mitigate the risks.

Deshmukh said, “The reduction in the number of black spots is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the teams involved in this project. It is not just about installing road signs or putting up barriers; it is about creating a culture of safety, where every motorist is aware of the risks and takes preventive measures. We have worked tirelessly with local governing bodies, highway engineers, and even community organisations to identify these vulnerable areas and address them efficiently. Additionally, our teams have been continuously monitoring traffic patterns and accident reports to ensure that we are proactively managing road safety.”

As per the information shared by the HSP Pune division, the significant reduction in the number of black spots is the result of several efforts that included road widening, installation of new signage, better lighting, and regular patrolling by HSP officers. Addressing the black spots on several highways including the Solapur highway, Ahilya Nagar highway, Nashik highway, old Pune-Mumbai highway, Pune to Satara highway and other small highways under the HSP Pune division was one of the most effective ways to curb highway accidents that have long plagued the Pune division.

Meanwhile, local residents and commuters expressed their gratitude, highlighting the improved safety measures and more secure travel conditions. Pune’s transportation ecosystem has long struggled with road fatalities, but with these new changes, there is hope that road safety will become a top priority for the city and its surrounding regions.

Prakash Shinde, a resident of Yavat on the Pune-Solapur highway, said, “As a daily commuter on the Solapur highway, I have noticed the difference already. The roads feel safer, and I have seen more signages and improved lighting at crucial spots. It is reassuring to know that the authorities are actively working to make our travel experience safer. I hope they continue with these efforts and even extend them to other parts of the region.”