Highways, bus stands, markets crowded in Pune ahead of Ganeshotstav

Ahead of the 10-day Ganpati festival which begins on Tuesday, heavy crowd was seen at bus stands, Pune railway station, highways, and markets in central parts of Pune,

On Pune-Mumbai expressway a long queue of vehicles was seen at Urse toll plaza. Traffic was also seen on Khed-Shivapur and Pune-Bengaluru highway.

Many people also prefer to visit their native places, prompting heavy rush at the Swargate and Shivajinagar bus stands and Pune railway station. Passengers going back to their hometowns and villages due to last moment travel plans were also seen paying high fares to private agents

Despite the special drive by Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) to check and monitor rates charged by private bus operators, these operators were seen charging high fares from passengers.

Mangesh Kittur a passenger said, “On Saturday, I wanted to travel to Belgaum which is my hometown and decided to take a bus from Swargate bus stand. Normally, the bus fare is ₹600- ₹800. However, I was asked to pay ₹2,000 which is exorbitant. The MSRTC buses either had reservations or there was huge rush of passengers. So, I had to cancel my plans.”

Prasad Kamothe, another passenger who was driving to Kolhapur said, “We were stuck in traffic for almost 40 minutes near Khed-Shivapur. We had initially planned to travel via state transport buses, but there was heavy rush and private buses were charging almost double the usual ticket price.”

Similarly, there was rush at the Pune railway station as well given that there is only one special train from Pune to Karmali and Kudal in Konkan region. “As the highway roads are damaged on Konkan route, we prefer to travel by the railways, but getting a ticket is very difficult during Ganapati festival days,” said Shankar Devgavkar.

Mandai and Bajirao road were also seen crowded as this was the last weekend before Ganeshotav which will be celebrated across Maharashtra between September 19 to 28.

