Hinjewadi IT Park employees, residents demand merger with PCMC 

Amid persistent infrastructure issues and inadequate facilities, employees and residents of Hinjewadi IT Park are now calling for its merger with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Thousands of IT employees have expressed frustration over the constant problems of poor road conditions and traffic congestion in the area. The area still lacks essential infrastructure, including reliable water and waste management, efficient traffic systems, stable power supply.

Hinjewadi IT Park, one of India’s largest IT hubs, houses over 5 lakh employees but has long been deprived of basic amenities. Despite being in operation for more than two decades, the park still lacks essential infrastructure, including reliable water and waste management, efficient traffic systems, stable power supply, and proper security. This has become a serious concern for many employees living in nearby upscale residential complexes.

In light of these challenges and the overlapping jurisdictions of multiple agencies, Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), called for the creation of a dedicated authority to address the grievances of residents and employees in the area. On June 20, Sule urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action.

In her letter, Sule highlighted the lack of a single governing body responsible for the infrastructure in Hinjewadi. “As a result, complaints are often made to multiple authorities, such as MIDC, the Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, MSEDCL, Metro, and even the Police. Many of these issues are interconnected, making resolution difficult. This has led to persistent problems with roads, electricity, and water supply,” she noted.

In response to the ongoing difficulties, IT employees have launched an online petition on change.org, advocating for Hinjewadi’s merger with PCMC. “This merger promises unified governance, improved infrastructure, and a better quality of life for everyone in Hinjewadi,” said one of the employees leading the petition. “Once we gather 5,000–7,000 signatures, we will personally submit it to Maharashtra chief minister. Additionally, we plan to file an offline petition in court, demanding legal action to address these issues.”

This monsoon season, the area witnessed heavy rainfall. Intense downpours led to widespread flooding, submerging major roads and disrupting the daily routines of employees, residents, and commuters. Waterlogging and traffic jams have become recurring issues in the area.