Smart signal to monitor traffic in Hinjewadi

Hinjewadi, one of Pune’s bustling IT and business hub, has taken a significant leap in enhancing its traffic management with a smart signal which was installed at Vinode Vasti area recently. Smart signal installed at Vinode Vasti in Hinjewadi. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the smart signal captures real-time data, and continuously monitors the flow of vehicles, pedestrian activity, and other essential factors that influence traffic patterns. This signal system has a censor camera which detects vehicles movement and accordingly changes signal timing. It automatically turns green when ambulance movement is detected.

One of the most significant advantages of the smart signal system, is its ability to adapt to changing traffic scenarios. This adjustment helps to minimise traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and enhance overall commuter experience, said officials.

The smart signals also prioritise specific modes of transportation, such as buses, emergency vehicles, and pedestrians, to ensure smoother traffic flow and prioritize critical services. By granting priority to these modes, the system aims to optimise travel for public transport users.

Sunil Pinjan, senior police inspector, traffic police department Wakad said, “To reduce traffic congestion on Wakad-Hinjewadi route we are implementing a one-way system.Due to this a smart signal system was installed at Vinode Vasti and we are experiencing smooth traffic movement. Results of smart signal are good and after success of this project, it is likely to be implemented all over the city.’’

Traffic police believe that this technology will not only alleviate congestion but also promote a more sustainable and efficient transportation ecosystem in the area.

Regular commuters and local residents in Hinjewadi have expressed optimism about the newly installed smart signal system. They experienced a significant reduction in travel time, improved traffic conditions, and a smoother daily commute.

Sandesh Sharma, an IT Professional said, “One of the important things is that when there is no vehicle, the smart signal turns green, however, while waiting at normal signal, we have to halt till it turns green, no matter how many vehicles are there. I am definitely saving time while commuting.”