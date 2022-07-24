Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route: First segment for Pune Metro Line 3 installed
The first ever segment for Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar was installed on Friday at Hinjewadi where Suhas Diwase, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) was present along with other officials.
The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.
Diwase said, “The Pune Metro Line 3 project is making steady progress. An important milestone of launching the first segment was achieved on Friday and we are confident of maintaining momentum for timely completion of the project.”
Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, said the casting of the segment is done at the casting yard situated at Tathwade and the length of the segment is around 3.6m and the weight is around 46 tonnes.
“Around 10-12 such segments are used between two pillars. While the piling work too is being carried out; work at the casting yard is in full swing and keeping the required number of segments ready which, we will later assemble on the route, where the work has already commenced,” said Kapoor.
Officials from Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd said the segment is a crucial component of the Metro rail, as it acts as a base for rail track. Each segment is cast next to the previous segment in a special adjustable casting machine. This ensures that the interface between the two segments matches exactly when erected. Each successive segment is then cast next to the previous one. It is a sort of a bridge built in short sections (called segments), i.e., one piece at a time. A precast segment is constructed from pre-stressed concrete and the final form of the structure is then positioned where it has to be used.
The Pune Metro line III is a 23 km elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the Central business district of Shivajinagar. It is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded by PMRDA to a consortium consisting of Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. The project would be developed and operated on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited or PITCMRL for a concession period of 35 years including the construction period.
-
30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route
At least 30 passengers were injured on Sunday when the state transport bus overturned on the Solapur-Gangapur route near Maindargi village, an official from the state transport department said. At least five passengers were seriously injured in the accident, said officials. The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am. The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur.
-
Former general manager of a company in Pune booked for data theft
A company's former general manager, who was denied promotion as chief executive officer (CEO), allegedly stole data and shared it with the competitor company. As per the complaint lodged by the company on Friday, the accused shared company's vital information with a competitor company without their consent and the company faced a loss of Rs 2-3 crores. Frustrated, the accused not only joined the competitor company but also shared business-related data with them.
-
Fake call centre: Uttarakhand STF to write to ED to probe money laundering angle
Expanding its horizon of investigation, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police will write to the enforcement directorate on Monday to probe the money laundering and hawala angle in the international fake call centre case, senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said on Sunday.
-
Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district
At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. “We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said. Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.
-
MK Stalin's request to PM after Centre's statement on Ukraine-returned students
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation after Russia launched a surprise attack on February 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics