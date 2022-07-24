Home / Cities / Pune News / Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route: First segment for Pune Metro Line 3 installed
Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route: First segment for Pune Metro Line 3 installed

The Pune Metro Line 3 project is making steady progress. An important milestone of launching the first segment was achieved on Friday and we are confident of maintaining momentum for timely completion of the project, says Suhas Diwase, commissioner PMRDA
The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3. (HT PHOTO)
The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 05:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The first ever segment for Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar was installed on Friday at Hinjewadi where Suhas Diwase, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) was present along with other officials.

The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.

Diwase said, “The Pune Metro Line 3 project is making steady progress. An important milestone of launching the first segment was achieved on Friday and we are confident of maintaining momentum for timely completion of the project.”

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, said the casting of the segment is done at the casting yard situated at Tathwade and the length of the segment is around 3.6m and the weight is around 46 tonnes.

“Around 10-12 such segments are used between two pillars. While the piling work too is being carried out; work at the casting yard is in full swing and keeping the required number of segments ready which, we will later assemble on the route, where the work has already commenced,” said Kapoor.

Officials from Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd said the segment is a crucial component of the Metro rail, as it acts as a base for rail track. Each segment is cast next to the previous segment in a special adjustable casting machine. This ensures that the interface between the two segments matches exactly when erected. Each successive segment is then cast next to the previous one. It is a sort of a bridge built in short sections (called segments), i.e., one piece at a time. A precast segment is constructed from pre-stressed concrete and the final form of the structure is then positioned where it has to be used.

The Pune Metro line III is a 23 km elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the Central business district of Shivajinagar. It is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded by PMRDA to a consortium consisting of Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. The project would be developed and operated on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited or PITCMRL for a concession period of 35 years including the construction period.

