Hoarse voice and prolonged cough, a post-Covid winter concern 

With the onset of winter, city doctors have observed a spike in cases of colds and flu. However, what stands out this season is a noticeable rise in complaints of hoarseness of voice coupled with prolonged cough, particularly among patients with a history of COVID-19. Medical experts say this unusual trend requires closer attention. Dr Murarji Ghadge, senior ENT surgeon and sleep specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic shared that he sees 20 to 25 patients daily with flu-like symptoms, many of whom complain of hoarseness within days of infection. (HT PHOTO)

Hoarseness, medically known as dysphonia, is commonly seen in older adults but is increasingly being reported in younger populations. It occurs when the vocal cords become irritated or inflamed, causing the voice to sound strained, raspy, or weak. Often linked to laryngitis — an inflammation of the larynx caused by viral infections such as the flu or Covid — hoarseness can persist long after other symptoms subside, leaving patients concerned about its duration and underlying causes.

“There is a sharp rise in cases of persistent voice changes following viral infections, including COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses. These symptoms often indicate residual inflammation in the larynx or secondary bacterial infections. Post-viral fatigue and continuous coughing can further strain the vocal cords, prolonging recovery,” said Ghadge.

According to doctors, the condition, though often dismissed, should not be ignored if it persists beyond two weeks. Chronic hoarseness may indicate more serious conditions such as vocal cord nodules, chronic laryngitis, or even malignancies. Symptoms like difficulty swallowing, persistent cough, shortness of breath, or blood in sputum should be considered warning signs, doctors caution.

Dr Mahendra Kawedia, head of Pulmonology at Jehangir Hospital, observed a similar trend, noting that patients with viral infections, especially those who had COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, often experience hoarseness and prolonged coughing that lasts four to six weeks despite medication. He explained that the virus appears to target the upper airways, making recovery more challenging.

Dr Kawedia also highlighted the role of pollution and winter weather, which create favourable conditions for respiratory illnesses. He pointed out a significant rise in new cases of asthma, even among individuals with no family history of the condition. The combination of environmental factors and weakened immunity seems to aggravate respiratory symptoms. He warned that hoarseness, though seemingly minor, can severely affect a person’s quality of life and may signal more significant health concerns.

Doctors also emphasised the importance of preventive measures to mitigate these issues. Vaccination, maintaining good hygiene, and wearing masks in crowded places are essential, especially during the flu season. Avoiding smoking and minimising exposure to pollutants and irritants can also help protect the vocal cords and respiratory health.