Hot, humid weather in most Maharashtra constituencies going to polls today

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), of the eleven constituencies going to polls from Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan, nine will witness above normal temperatures between 38 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. We advise citizens to follow safety precautions to avoid the heat impact, said KS Hosalikar, head, climate services and research, IMD, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While in the other two constituencies, including Latur and Osmanabad, a temporary respite is expected, as both areas are likely to receive light rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities in isolated areas.

In Baramati constituency of Pune, along with Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Madha will experience above-normal temperatures between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius.

“We advise citizens to follow safety precautions to avoid the heat impact,” said KS Hosalikar, head, climate services and research, IMD, Pune.

In Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur - Hatkanangale which falls under the Konkan subdivision, the temperature is likely to be between 33 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, which is above normal level by 1.4 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert for Vidarbha till May 10

Under the influence of wind troughs existing over Maharashtra and moisture coming over the state, many districts in Vidarbha are likely to receive light rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities.

A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for Vidarbha by IMD till May 10 for districts including Buldhana, Washim, Akola, Yavatmal, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Bhandara.