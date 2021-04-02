Hoteliers, MCCIA, trade association unhappy with new restrictions in Pune

PUNE After the district administration imposed new stringent restrictions of 6pm to 6am curfew, closure of restaurants, malls and public transport bus service, among others for next seven days; hoteliers, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) have expressed unhappiness over the restrictions.

“At least 40 per cent of the restaurants in the city have been closed as a result of the lockdown in the last one year. Also, at least 50 per cent of the restaurants which reopened are suffering losses. In such a situation, the decision of the administration to close the hotels and restaurants for seven days is harsh,” said Ajinkya Shinde, vice-president of the United Hospitality Association.

“The hotel and restaurant operators can’t even pay their rent. In such a situation, we are appalled by the restrictions imposed in today’s (Friday’s) meeting by the government,” he said.

Sudhir Mehta, president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “We are happy that there is no complete lockdown, but at the same time suspension of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service will impact the industry workers who work in multiple shifts and use the public transport facility.”

“It is difficult for smaller companies that do not have the resources to organise or hire private vehicles,” he said.

Fatechand Ranka, president of the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), said, “The restrictions will impact lakhs of people. There are more than 35,000 traders in Pune on whom lakhs of people are dependent for their daily bread and butter. We request the government to reconsider this decision and allow us operate business open till 9 pm.”