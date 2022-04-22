Housing demand rises in east and west Pune during Jan-Mar 2022: Report
The home buying sentiment saw a considerable improvement starting in January 2022. By the end of the quarter in March 2022, the market witnessed an addition of 800-1,200 new inventories in the ₹40-80 lakh budget segment.
Popular micro-markets in the eastern and western belts, such as Tane, Wakad, Bopodi, Kharadi and Kalewadi, posted a surge in housing demand in the above quarter, as per a report compiled by 99acres.com
Developers in the city continued with schemes such as a 100 per cent refund guarantee, which helped increase sales in the new home category. Also, the announcement of a one per cent hike in stamp duty across Maharashtra starting April 1, 2022, helped close pending property deals within the quarter.
The new supply of housing units improved by at least 50 per cent in the quarter against October-December 2022.
Over 140 projects in the city were registered under Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) from January-March 2022. Of these, around 105 were new launches, while the remaining comprised under-construction housing societies.
Maneesh Upadhyaya, chief business officer, 99acres.com, which compiled the report, said, “Residential markets across the top eight cities together contributed to a four-year high in sales volume in January-March 2022. Homebuyers were seen visiting sites and closing deals in new homes and resale markets despite the initial lockdown due to the rising virus load in January 2022. Nevertheless, increasing raw material costs due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict kept the builder fraternity worried. Developer bodies in Maharashtra and Delhi threatened to halt construction activities in the absence of government intervention.”
The residential market in Pune saw a healthy balance of demand for both new and resale properties in January-March 2022 amid flexible payment schemes by developers and zero-goods and services tax (GST) on ready homes. Mid-segment projects in ₹60-80 lakh budget bagged maximum popularity, particularly in the east and west Pune.
Wakad, Bopodi, Kharadi and Kalewadi were the most preferred locales, with 2 BHK ready homes garnering maximum traction. One-bedroom flats were also in demand in the northern outskirts such as Dhanori, Aundh and Vidyanagar. The average ticket size of such property’s hovers around ₹30-40 lakh.
Buyers focus on upgradation to spacious homes kept areas like Viman Nagar and Pandhari Nagar in demand.
Maximum new launches in Pune were in localities like Wagholi, Ravet, Talegaon Dabhade, Wakad, and Vadgaon Budruk, among others, in ₹40-80 lakh budget. Most of these projects are scheduled for possession in 2024-26.
-
Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. Pune city reported 17 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,260 and the death toll stood at 9,710. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw total registration of 17.95 million doses.
-
Naik approaches High Court to have cases against him quashed
A day after scheduling the hearing of interim bail application filed by Ganesh Naik in a threat, cheating and Arms Act case on April 27, the Thane Sessions Court, on Friday, also scheduled the hearing for anticipatory bail in the rape case against Naik on the same date. Naik has not got any relief from the court in both the cases and has now approached the High Court to get the cases against him quashed.
-
State hands over Rs87 crore for Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial
The Maharashtra government on Friday handed over Rs87 crore for land acquisition for Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial at Sangamwadi. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over the cheque to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Vikas Deshmukh. Residents have staged many agitations over their long-pending demand to erect the memorial of Salve at Sangamwadi. Later, the state government promised to provide assistance to Pune Municipal Corporation for land acquisition.
-
National, private banks report more frauds than cooperatives: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that though nationalised and private banks report more frauds worth crores than cooperative banks, the latter face criticism over financial bungling. Pawar said that various steps have been taken to check bank frauds. 'Plan to keep only few nationalised banks' Ajit Pawar said that there are plans at the central level to keep a 7-8 nationalised banks and merge small entities into it.
-
Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks. In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics