Housing societies’ approval must for liquor shops in area 

Pune: In a significant policy shift, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has announced in the state assembly that new beer and liquor shops in the commercial premises of housing societies will now require a mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the respective society. DyCM Ajit Pawar has announced in state assembly that new beer and liquor shops in commercial premises of housing societies will require mandatory NOC from respective society. (HT FILE)

This move aims to prevent disputes among residents, curb addiction among youth, and improve law and order, particularly in Pune where many such liquor shops are located within housing society premises.

Pawar on Tuesday also stated that if residents want an existing liquor shop in their municipal ward to be shut down, 75% of the total votes in the ward will determine the decision. His statement came in response to concerns raised by legislators Mahesh Landge, adv. Rahul Kul and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar highlighted issues related to law and order due to liquor shops operating on housing society premises.

“The government is not promoting liquor sales but ensuring strict enforcement of existing laws, including the prohibition of liquor stores near schools and colleges. Additionally, measures will be taken to curb illegal liquor sales,” Pawar said on Tuesday. The announcement has been widely appreciated by legislators across party lines.

Pune residents welcome move

Pune has witnessed multiple agitations against liquor shops in housing societies, with residents raising concerns over public drinking, disturbances, and safety issues. Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers and citizens protested against a liquor shop in Sahakarnagar.

Residents welcomed the new rule but insisted it should apply to existing shops as well. A resident from Sahakarnagar, speaking anonymously, said, “This is a great decision. For years, we have struggled with people drinking near liquor shops, creating a nuisance at night. Even the police are reluctant to take action, and those who complain face threats.”

NCP Urban Cell head Nitin Kadam supported the move but called for broader implementation. “This should apply to existing shops too. Women in such neighbourhoods feel unsafe in the evenings, and public drinking leads to littering, urination on roads, and noise pollution,” he said.

Karvenagar resident Ravindra Joshi highlighted the local impact: “If liquor shops were limited to selling alcohol, it would be manageable. But many people buy and drink in nearby areas, causing trouble for residents.”

Ujwala Sathe, who recently sold her flat near a liquor shop on Satara Road, shared her ordeal: “We had to sell our flat at a lower price because buyers were unwilling due to the nearby liquor shop. Property transactions in such areas become difficult.”

While the new rule is seen as a step in the right direction, residents hope the government will address the existing problems by extending the requirement to current liquor shops as well.