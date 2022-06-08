HSC exam results 2022: Top colleges in Pune report top results
PUNE With Class 12 results declared on Wednesday, top junior colleges in the city have reported a good pass percentage as have many students from the city reported full marks in subjects such as mathematics, accountancy and others.
According to faculty from Fergusson college, the pass percentage for the science stream is 97.6% while that for the arts stream is 94.4%. “Ketaki Jalgi and Anushka Dhankar are the toppers in science and arts, respectively. Jalgi secured 95% and Dhankar secured 96% in the boards this year,” said officials from Fergusson college.
Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said that the result of their commerce faculty is higher than the average percentage of the commerce faculty of the HSC board, Pune division. “The HSC board result is 90.79% and that of our college is 92.67%. This has taken place successively for the third time. Our college admissions have also begun. We congratulate all students for their hard work,” said Zunjarrao. Students have also secured full marks in subjects such as mathematics, information technology and book-keeping and accountancy, added Zunjarrao.
Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Laxmanrao Apte prashala, said that the students from her school fared well with the pass percentage of the school as high as 99.60%. “In the science stream, the pass percentage is 99.60% whereas in commerce, it is 97.43%. Students worked really hard and scored well. Teachers also supported them in the revision of difficult topics,” said Sinnarkar.
Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), one of the top city colleges for the commerce stream, reported a pass percentage of 97.14%. Seema Purohit, principal at BMCC college said that two girls scored the highest in the college at 94.83%. “Students performed exceptionally well. Two girls, Anushka Kulkarni and Varda Deshmukh, are the toppers of our college. With them, special students have also performed a remarkable feat this time,” said Purohit.
The pass percentage for S P College for the science stream is 86.90%; for arts it is 91.88%; and for commerce, it is 92.16%.
