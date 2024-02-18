 HT Impact: Roof repair work in full swing at Pune railway station platform no. 6 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / HT Impact: Roof repair work in full swing at Pune railway station platform no. 6

HT Impact: Roof repair work in full swing at Pune railway station platform no. 6

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 18, 2024 10:14 PM IST

There is a heavy rush of passengers travelling from Pune railway station, especially platform number 6, where local trains run daily between Pune and Talegaon Dabhade and Pune and Lonavla

Taking cognisance of the Hindustan Times report dated February 1 regarding risky, high-tension electric wires hanging at platform number 6, Pune railway station, coupled with the incomplete work of the platform roof, the railway administration has now started the work in full swing.

The work of renovation, installing new roof sheets and iron pillars at platform number 6 has begun in full swing and passengers are happy with the progress made. (HT PHOTO)
The work of renovation, installing new roof sheets and iron pillars at platform number 6 has begun in full swing and passengers are happy with the progress made. (HT PHOTO)

After HT reported about the hanging high-tension electric wires, incomplete renovation work, and passengers forced to stand under these wires under the Sun, the Pune railway division senior officials visited the spot and reviewed the work and gave strict instructions to the contractor to complete the pending work of installing the roof as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the work of renovation, installing new roof sheets and iron pillars at platform number 6 has begun in full swing and passengers are happy with the progress made.

Ruchi Pant, a frequent passenger, said, “I often travel from Pune railway station and seeing high tension wires above your head is a risk for thousands of passengers. Railways should complete the roof installation work immediately.”

There is a heavy rush of passengers travelling from Pune railway station, especially platform number 6, where local trains run daily between Pune and Talegaon Dabhade and Pune and Lonavla. Also, several long-distance trains stop at this platform which is on the other side of the station premises towards the Raja Bahadur Mill Road.

When contacted, Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said, “The work of roof repairs and installation of new pillars and roof sheets is now going on in full speed and by March end, it will get completed.”

