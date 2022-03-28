Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Human brain, other body parts found in closed Nashik shop, cops yet to suspect murder

According to reports, the shop had not been opened in 15 years. The shop owner, who has two sons in the medical field, told the police that he did not know anything about the remnants.
Residents in the vicinity of the building alerted the police of a foul smell coming from the shop. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Eight human ears, brain, eyes and remains of facial parts were found in a shop in the basement of a building in Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Monday. The incident came to light after residents alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the shop that had been shut for the last 15 years.

"The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," the Mumbai Naka police station official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While the matter is being investigated, police are not looking at the incident as a case of murder.

According to police, two of the shop owner's sons were medical students and it is possible that the human parts were kept for medical purposes. Moreover, the human organs were found dipped in chemicals.

"The two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the official noted.

Speaking to ABP Majha, police commissioner Pournima Chowgule said that if there had been a corpse, we would have suspected a murder. “But with a total of eight ears cut off properly, this work appears to be done by a specialist or a person in the field for whom it is a daily routine,” she said.

The shop owner told police that he did not know anything about the human remains. "I don't know anything about it," he was quoted as saying in local reports.

Topics
nashik maharashtra
