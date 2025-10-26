Husband kills eight-month pregnant wife over suspicion of infidelity

A driver, 36, was arrested by the Pune rural police for allegedly murdering his wife, pregnant by eight months, after he suspected her of infidelity, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sudarshan alias Raviraj Ranjit Jadhav, 36, a resident of Katphal in Baramati tehsil, Pune. He was arrested on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday when the decomposed, dead body of a pregnant woman wrapped in a blanket was recovered at Madanwadi on the Baramati-Bhigwan road on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased had a broken skull and the name ‘Raviraj’ tattooed on her hand. Three teams of police officers from Bhigwan police station and the local crime branch were constituted.

During the investigation, it was found that a similar looking woman had been reported missing on October 14 at the Baramati taluka police station. The missing complaint of Deepali Sudarshan Jadhav had been filed by her husband, Sudarshan Jadhav. Sudarshan Jadhav identified the tattoo mark on the deceased’s hand. However, the police observed discrepancies in his statements.

Vinod Mahangade, assistant police inspector at Bhigwan police station, said, “When the suspect was taken into confidence and questioned further, he confessed that he had killed his wife because he suspected her of infidelity. He suspected that she was having an extramarital affair and there were frequent arguments between them over their child.”

According to Mahangade, at around 9 am on October 12, there were arguments between them over their child at their residence in Katphal in Baramati tehsil. In a fit of rage, the accused killed his wife using a stone. In order to dispose of the body, he wrapped her in a blanket and waited till evening. At night, he threw the body under the bridge on Baramati-Bhigwan road.

The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody till October 31.