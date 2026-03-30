Pune: Customs officials seized hydroponic marijuana worth approximately ₹26.80 crore at the Pune International Airport’s air cargo complex, officials said on Sunday. The seizure was made on March 26 after suspicious contents were detected during scanning of a shipment declared as food items of Chinese origin. One person has been arrested following the incident. Hydroponic cannabis worth ₹26.8 crore seized at Pune airport, one arrested

According to officials, the consignment had arrived from Thailand and was declared as “Mandarin orange sacs.” The goods were packed in white thermocol boxes and initially did not appear organic in the scan images, prompting officers to physically inspect one of the boxes. Upon opening it, they found sealed tin cans inside, raising further suspicion.

When the cans were opened, officers discovered a salt-like white grainy substance. On removing the material, vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets were found concealed within the cans. These packets contained hydroponic marijuana (cannabis), officials said. The entire consignment was subsequently opened, leading to the recovery of 76.58 kg of hydroponic cannabis. Customs officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at approximately ₹26.80 crore in the illicit Indian market.

A search operation was immediately launched, and one accused has been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway to identify the network involved in the smuggling attempt, officials added.