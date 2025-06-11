IAF steps in to tackle ‘bird threat’ at Pune Airport

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped in to tackle the growing threat posed by birds to routine flight operations at Pune International Airport; it has formed a dedicated five-member task force to implement preventive measures. The move comes in the wake of multiple recent incidents including a three-hour delay in flight operations due to the presence of a large number of birds on the runway and a flight from Delhi being rerouted on Friday after bird interference made landing unsafe. In certain cases, firecrackers are also used near the runway to disperse flocks of birds and maintain a clear flight path for incoming and outgoing aircraft. (HT)

The newly-formed task force is using high-decibel zone guns to deter birds from entering the airport vicinity. These devices produce loud sounds to scare away the birds, reducing their presence around the runway area. Additionally, grass around the runway is being trimmed regularly to reduce potential nesting areas. The airfield is patrolled every morning and evening to monitor bird movement and ensure safety.

The Pune Airport is unique in that it shares its location with an active IAF base, where routine military exercises take place. Over the years, civil aviation operations have also seen a significant increase, adding to the complexity of managing air safety. Officials from the IAF have conducted meetings with local governing bodies and the district administration, urging immediate action to maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas. However, no concrete steps have been taken yet. The lack of cleanliness and improper waste disposal by local residents has led to an increase in bird activity, thereby worsening the risk to air traffic.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “The presence of birds around the airport is increasingly disrupting flight operations. Although preventive measures for flight safety are being implemented, the ongoing problem of waste management in the surrounding areas remains unaddressed. The municipal authorities must be held accountable for this issue.”

Vinod Pawar, a local resident and secretary of the city wing of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party/NCP, said, “The airport lies in close proximity to several municipal and village areas, including Lohegaon, Yerawada, Wagholi, Lonikand and Kesnand. These areas fall under the jurisdiction of both municipal corporations and gram panchayats. A large volume of waste is being dumped indiscriminately by the residents in these localities. While the municipal corporation had earlier proposed installing a ‘gasifier’ waste treatment plant to curb the problem, the project is yet to materialise.”