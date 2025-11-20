IAS officer Trigun Kulkarni takes over as MSBSHSE head

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on November 19 appointed senior IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Trigun Kulkarni as president of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), marking the first time that a bureaucrat has been given the position. Earlier, the post was held by Sharad Gosavi, who completed his three-year term and has been transferred as director of primary education. Maharashtra government appoints IAS officer Trigun Kulkarni as president of MSBSHSE marking the first time that a bureaucrat has been given the post. (HT)

Kulkarni, an officer from the 2016 IAS batch, will now take charge of overseeing the board responsible for the state’s class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) examinations. For nearly a year, the position of president remained vacant with Gosavi handling the additional responsibilities to go with it. Kulkarni, who was serving as deputy director at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, will now formally take over the presidency.

Officials point out that in appointing Kulkarni as president of the state education board, the government has borrowed a leaf from other education boards such as the CBSE where key positions like chairperson have been traditionally held by senior bureaucrats. Kulkarni’s appointment comes at a time when research in education administration has highlighted the need for experienced leadership to effectively manage student-related stress and examination pressure. The presence of seasoned officers can help the board navigate challenges and implement policies that benefit both students and teachers. Moreover, the government has emphasised that the appointment of IAS officers in important positions across the education sector are aimed at ensuring effective administration and research-backed decision-making.

While Gosavi continues as director of primary education, Mahesh Palekar will serve as director of secondary education. Krishna Kumar Patil is responsible for the planning department while Anuradha Oak heads Balbharati. Apart from these posts, most major positions within the education department are now held by IAS officers.