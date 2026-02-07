ICMR-NIV Pune marks 74 years of scientific excellence

The ICMR–National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, marked its 74th Foundation Day on February 4 with a programme aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among school students and showcasing the institute’s contributions to public health, officials said on Thursday. As part of a two-phase outreach initiative conducted in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), NIV scientists interacted with 1,180 students from Classes 6 to 12. (HT PHOTO)

As part of a two-phase outreach initiative conducted in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), NIV scientists interacted with 1,180 students from Classes 6 to 12. Over 1,130 students were reached through visits to three schools in Pune. In comparison, around 50 students and teachers were invited to the NIV campus for an interactive learning experience, according to an official statement.

Students were introduced to basic concepts of virology, including different types of viruses, insect and bird specimens, and diagnostic kits. Interactive videos, posters and presentations highlighted ICMR-NIV’s role in public health, while guided laboratory tours and demonstrations of diagnostic tools and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits helped spark interest in scientific research.

The scientific session opened with remarks by Dr Naveen Kumar, director, ICMR-NIV, who highlighted the institute’s achievements, ongoing research and future vision.

The event also featured the virtual presence of Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research, and director general, Indian Council of Medical Research. In his keynote address, Dr Bahl congratulated the institute’s staff for their contributions to outbreak surveillance, investigations, and the development of vaccines and medical countermeasures, while emphasising the importance of collaborations to advance India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Prof. Shekar C. Mande, president, Indian National Science Academy, attended as the chief guest, while Prof. (Dr.) Hari Shanker Joshi, director, ICMR-RMRC, Gorakhpur, was the guest of honour.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing virology research and strengthening public health preparedness.