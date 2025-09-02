IGR introduces performance assessment system for sub-registrar offices

In a bid to boost transparency, accountability and service delivery, the office of the inspector general of registration and stamps (IGR) has rolled out a new performance assessment system for sub-registrar offices from September 1. The initiative, aimed at reducing delays and enforcing professionalism, is currently being implemented in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC) and will gradually be expanded across Maharashtra. The move comes in the wake of repeated complaints from citizens about inefficiencies in registration offices — including long queues, slow processing of documents, outdated scanning practices and inconsistent availability of digitally signed agreements. (HT FILE)

Stamps collector and joint district registrar Santosh Hingane said, “Despite improvements in digital systems, citizens continued to face undue delays. The new initiative is a step towards timely and efficient service delivery. Responsibilities have now been clearly defined for sub-registrar offices, and timely completion of tasks is mandatory. Performance points will be awarded for promptness and deducted for lapses.”

Senior officials said that the assessment covers key processes such as document registration, scanning, e-registration and e-stamping with all related tasks mandated to be completed the same day. Sub-registrars are now required to log into the system at least five minutes prior to the beginning of working hours. Any delay of five to 10 minutes will lead to a deduction of 10 performance points while registering a document a day late will attract a penalty of 30 points.

Officials said that each staff member’s output will now be monitored based on task completion timelines, punctuality and adherence to digital standards. Hingane said, “This will lead to timely service delivery while significantly reducing delays. Work efficiency will improve, and staff performance will be directly linked to the quality and speed of their output.”

The move comes in the wake of repeated complaints from citizens about inefficiencies in registration offices — including long queues, slow processing of documents, outdated scanning practices and inconsistent availability of digitally signed agreements. While the introduction of e-registration had streamlined some aspects, the absence of standardised procedures and strict monitoring continued to hamper public services.

Citizen-activist Saleem Mulla welcomed the move saying, “This initiative is a much-needed push to reform the functioning of sub-registrar offices in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It will benefit thousands of citizens who visit these offices daily for property-related transactions and document registrations.”