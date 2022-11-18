Home / Cities / Pune News / Illegal food stalls removed from Sinhagad Fort

Illegal food stalls removed from Sinhagad Fort

Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:52 PM IST

In an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the forest department early morning Friday at Sinhagad Fort, several illegal food stalls from the bottom of the fort till midway were removed by a team of officials and workers

In an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the forest department early morning Friday at Sinhagad Fort, several illegal food stalls from the bottom of the fort till midway were removed by a team of officials and workers. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
In an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the forest department early morning Friday at Sinhagad Fort, several illegal food stalls from the bottom of the fort till midway were removed by a team of officials and workers. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
In an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the forest department early morning Friday at Sinhagad Fort, several illegal food stalls from the bottom of the fort till midway were removed by a team of officials and workers. There has been illegal encroachment at the fort since the last many months, causing inconvenience to vehicles and public visiting the fort. While the parking space at the bottom of the fort has widened after removal of encroachments, the stall owners will be relocated to other places.

As per information shared by the forest department, Pune division, notices had been issued to all owners of food stalls at the fort who are also local residents to remove the illegal structures apart from holding several meetings with them. However, they continued to do business. Finally, at 6 am on Friday, the team of forest department- officials and workers began the anti-encroachment drive to remove the stalls from the bottom of the fort to midway.

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune forest range, said, “Since the last few years, the plastic garbage has increased with the food stall owners providing food in plastic bags and containers. The parking situation has also worsened. All food stall owners were given prior notice to remove their stalls built illegally in the fort premises but they continued doing business. Finally, action was taken on Friday.”

“We are also thinking of relocating all the stall owners under the nature tourism scheme and we are working on giving them alternative income options. A joint meeting was held by the forest management committee and local villagers. After removal of encroachments, the parking space at the bottom of the fort has increased. While space for parking of two- and four-wheelers will be increased that will ease pressure during weekends and holidays,” he said.

