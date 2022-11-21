Illegal punctures in road median cause traffic jams at Keshavnagar Chowk: Traffic police

A traffic police survey has found median punctures in arterial roads connecting the main chowk as one of the main reasons for traffic congestion in Mundhwa. The officials said that some of the punctures are illegal, made by commuters that hamper traffic flow and could lead to road accidents.

Residents have demanded authorities to spot these cuts and take necessary action to plug them.

Mundhwa road gets choked during morning and evening hours with vehicles bound to Ahmednagar and eastern Pune, especially the IT suburb of Kharadi.

Residents said that the connecting road from Mundhwa crematorium towards Keshavnagar has illegal punctures.

V G Kulkarni, head, road department, Pune Municipal Corporation, said, “We have identified the spots and repairs will be carried out soon.“

Sunil Bhosale, inspector, Mundhwa police station, said, “We have made suggestions to the civic body to plug these illegal cuts.”

“Tempos and autorickshaws parked along the road towards Keshavnagar hamper the traffic flow. From Kharadi to Keshavnagar, the road space is reduced to half because of illegal parking,” said Chaitanya Sharma of Keshavnagar.

Many new residential complexes in Mundhwa-Keshavnagar area have also increased the traffic flow.

Ranjeet Lonkar of Venkatesh Graffiti housing society said, “The 100-foot-wide road from Kharadi gets reduced near Mundhwa after crossing the river stretch leading to congestion.”