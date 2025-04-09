IMA, Hospital Board call for clarity on emergency care rules 

In the wake of the recent incident involving the death of a patient at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune and the Hospital Board of India on Tuesday criticised the acts of vandalism at city hospitals saying, “These attacks and acts of vandalism have created an atmosphere of extreme fear and apprehension amongst the medical fraternity.” The IMA and the Hospital Board of India on Tuesday criticised the acts of vandalism at city hospitals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following the death of 37-year-old Tanisha Bhise, a group of agitators vandalised the premises of Deenanath Mangeshkar and Ashwini Hospitals, prompting strong reactions from the medical fraternity.

In a joint statement after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the IMA Pune and Hospital Board of India in a joint statement said that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice to all hospitals (Charitable or Otherwise) in Pune ordering them to not demand advance payment from any patient in life-threatening medical emergencies.

“This has anyway been followed by our members by their own volition and compassionate nature since the very beginning. However, the exact nature and definition of emergency need to be clarified and be left to the treating doctor. Certain guidelines in this regard have been issued previously,” the statement stated.

According to the hospital board and IMA, this notice, should not be “misinterpreted and misused”.

“ It is incumbent upon patients to pay a deposit in non-emergency situations. The extent of treatment in emergencies is to be decided by the treating doctor,” a statement from the two bodies read.

During the meeting, a strong demand was made by the members that in emergencies, 108 ambulance services should be made available to shift the patient.

“Fear and doubt in the minds of both patients and doctors will cripple our already struggling health care system,” the statement read.