IMD issues yellow alert for Pune on November 25-26

Due to the Bay of Bengal’s heavy moisture intrusion, much of Maharashtra, including Pune, is likely to witness light to isolated moderate-level rainfall on November 25-26.

Pune city has received an alert for the next 48 hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) therefore issued a yellow alert for these areas for the next 48 hours.

“A cyclonic circulation has formed in Arabian Sea near the Maharashtra coast, and a trough line is lying from this cyclonic circulation till north Maharashtra. Therefore, southeast and easterly winds are coming over Maharashtra. Huge moisture is building up in the atmosphere resulting in a rise in night temp in the state. As a result, the state is likely to witness isolated to scattered rain along with thunder and lightning activities from November 24 to 28,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

“Pune will also witness rainfall most likely on November 25 and 26,” said Kashyapi.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate-category rainfall at various places in the state. Accordingly, Pune city has received an alert for the next 48 hours.

All the districts in Konkan and Central Maharashtra received a yellow alert for rainfall on November 25 and 26, and some districts in Marathwada received a yellow alert for rainfall.

Also, two districts, namely Gadchiroli and Chandrapur are likely to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

From 27 onwards, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall conditions and chances of light to moderate rainfall have been limited only to 9 districts in the state which belongs to the north-central part of the state.

Meanwhile, as the moisture started to incur in the atmosphere, the city experienced cloudy weather throughout the day.

The city is also experiencing an increase in the temperature during nighttime for the last three days.

As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded a night temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius on November 22, it has increased by 3 degrees Celsius in the last 2-3 days, and on November 24, the temperature in the same area was recorded as 17.3 degrees Celsius.