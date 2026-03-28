IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall across Pune on March 30, 31

PUNE: Even as Pune continues to reel under rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall across the district on March 30 and 31, indicating a shift toward pre-monsoon weather activity. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for rainfall across Pune district on March 30 and 31, indicating a shift toward pre-monsoon weather activity. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Over the past few days, there has been a noticeable rise in both daytime and nighttime temperatures, making the conditions unusually warm for March. On Friday, minimum temperatures crossed the 20°C mark at multiple locations across Pune. In the first such instance this summer, Shivajinagar registered a minimum temperature of 21.3°C. Pashan recorded similar, warm nighttime conditions whereas Lohegaon and Chinchwad recorded significantly higher minimum temperatures at 25.6°C and 25.4°C, respectively. Daytime temperatures too remained above normal across Pune city, with Shivajinagar recording a maximum temperature of around 38.5°C on Friday. Meteorologists attribute the temperature spike to clear skies and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea which is typical of late March but now occurring with greater intensity.

Amid the rising heat, the IMD’s latest forecast of rainfall over the weekend offers some respite but the yellow alert issued for Pune district indicates the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated locations. Both the city and nearby ghat areas are expected to be affected. Already, partially cloudy skies have begun appearing over the city during the afternoon and evening, signalling the onset of pre-monsoon conditions. Such weather patterns are common during this transition period, when rising temperatures trigger localised convection, leading to thunderstorms and short spells of rain.

About the prevailing weather conditions in Pune, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that as per model forecasts, the city is likely to experience mainly dry weather over the next 24 hours. From March 29 onwards, conditions are expected to remain largely clear, with skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon or evening hours. This pattern is likely to persist till April 2. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall at isolated places in Pune on March 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert is part of a broader weather warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, which has placed several districts across Maharashtra under a similar yellow alert. According to the colour-coded warning map, regions in Vidarbha and south Maharashtra are likely to receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on March 28 and 29. Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph) is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on March 30 and 31. Hailstorm activity is also expected in some areas during this period. Additionally, lightning is forecast over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on March 27 and 29, while parts of coastal Maharashtra may experience lightning activity on March 30.

Lohegaon, Purandar hit 40°C mark

Even as rainfall is expected, certain parts of Pune district are already experiencing intense heat. On Friday, Lohegaon and Purandar recorded maximum temperatures of 40.4°C and 40.1°C, respectively. This marks the first instance this year that any weather station in Pune district has crossed the 40°C mark in March.

The sharp rise in temperatures in these areas highlights the uneven distribution of heat across the district, with some pockets experiencing more extreme conditions than others. Experts point out that urban heat island effects, combined with local geographical factors, may be contributing to these variations. The current weather pattern underscores a transitional phase, where peak summer conditions are beginning to set in, even as pre-monsoon showers make intermittent appearances. While the anticipated rainfall may bring temporary relief from the heat, it is unlikely to significantly alter the overall warming trend in the coming weeks. Residents have been advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms, particularly due to the risk of lightning and strong winds.