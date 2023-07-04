Rain intensity will increase in 48 hours in Pune, avoid ghat areas; says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the intensity of rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra including Pune will increase as the monsoon’s Arabian Sea branch is active

Tourists throng Bushi Dam in Lonavla over the weekend. (HT PHOTO)

While Pune city area is likely to receive 30-40 mm rainfall in isolated areas, the ghat areas around the city are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Weather experts have warned citizens to avoid ghat areas for the next 48 hours or travel with necessary precaution.

Since the last three-four days, the rainfall activity has slightly reduced in Pune City. However, as the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is strengthening now, it is again being activated in some parts of Maharashtra including Pune, said officials.

Vineet Kumar, a former scientist at IITM said, “ Very heavy rain to lash Khandala, Lonavla, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Wai, and Mulshi tehsil on July 6 and 7 July. Citizens should avoid travel to all ghat areas and take precautions while crossing the Pune-Mumbai expressway. Pune city will also see a gradual increase in rain. As per the IMD-GFS model, in the next 24 hours, 35-45 mm of rain is expected in Pune city. Hinjewadi, Talegaon, Bavdhan and other areas of west Pune can even see over 50mm of rainfall.”

Marathwada experiencing high rainfall deficiency

The IMD data revealed that parts of Konkan & Goa, central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha meteorological sub-divisions are experiencing good rainfall that led to a reduction in rainfall deficiency in the state as well as in the region. However, many districts in the Marathwada and Vidarbha sub-divisions are experiencing a large rainfall deficiency. According to the data, considering rainfall between June 1 to July 4, currently, Maharashtra state is experiencing - 38% rainfall deficiency. While Konkan & Goa and central Maharashtra sub-divisions are experiencing a reduction in rainfall deficiency of -13% and -38% consequently. The Marathawada is experiencing the highest rainfall deficiency in all four sub-divisions at - 64%, while in Vidarbha the rainfall deficiency is - 56%

In Pune, the cumulative rainfall deficiency (June 1 to July 4) is -26%. The normal rainfall for this period is 227.1 mm, while the district received 168.5 mm of rainfall during the said period.

“A large rainfall deficiency can be seen in many districts in the state. Maharashtra needs more rain to reduce the deficiency. The IMD has forecasted that there will be good rainfall in July, and we are hoping that it will help to reduce the rainfall deficiency in the upcoming days,” said KS Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

