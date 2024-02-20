In one of biggest drug hauls, police seize MD worth 1100 cr

In one of the biggest anti-narcotics operations in recent times, Pune city Police seized over a total of 700 Kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth ₹1,400 crore from the factory located in Kurkumbh MIDC in Pune district on Tuesday. Teams of crime branch officials raided ‘Earth Chem Laboratories’ a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in MIDC, and seized over 550 kg of MD drugs worth ₹ 1100 crore. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday late evening. police raided two warehouses in Vishrantwadi and seized 55 kg of MD drugs. During the interrogation of detained individuals, police came to know that the supply of drugs was happening from a factory based at Kurkumbh MIDC.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Acting swiftly, teams of crime branch officials raided ‘Earth Chem Laboratories’ a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in MIDC, and seized over 550 kg of MD drugs worth ₹1100 crore. Police sources said that the quantity of MD is likely to rise as raids at multiple locations are going on.

In the late evening update, Pune city Police confirmed that a team of Pune crime branch officials seized over 400 kg of MD from Delhi and process of seizure is going on. As far as Pune MD seizure is concerned, Pune city police seized over 700 kg MD from various raids worth of ₹1400 crore.

Pune City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, said, “In a move towards drug-free Pune, on Monday night we raided godowns in Vishrantwadi and on Tuesday morning we raided factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area and seized over 700 Kg of MD drugs worth of ₹1400 crore.”

According to Kumar, multiple teams from the Pune city police have already been deployed to various locations all over the country to investigate links in this narcotics racket. Kumar went on to say that foreign nationals could be engaged in this case. Given the nature of the situation, multiple central agencies may be involved in this probe.

Shailesh Balkawade, (ACP Crime), stated, “Four people, including the factory’s owner and two chemical experts, have been detained, and are being brought to Pune.”

According to police officials, the drug recovered from the Kurkumbh factory is of fine quality MD product and it is transported to Thane, Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Nepal. The accused had a plan to produce 1,000 kg of MD worth ₹2,000 crore.

Monday’s action

On Monday, the crime branch unit 1 of the Pune city police busted an international Mephedrone (MD) racket and arrested three persons. Police said they got information that a car carrying large amounts of MD drugs was heading towards Mumbai. Acting on the tip-off police intercepted a car at Somwar Peth area.

According to police, Vaibhav Mane and Ajay Karosia were present in the car and during the search operation police recovered 500 grams of MD worth ₹1 crore and cash ₹2,000, sports bags, two mobile handsets, and an Aadhaar card.

During interrogation, police came to know that another suspect Haider Sheikh from Vishrantwadi handed over MD to Mane. Subsequently, the crime branch formed five teams, raided various locations in Vishrantwadi, and arrested Haider.

During the search, police recovered 500 grams of MD (Cristal format) worth ₹1 crore and a key of a godown. When police raided the godown, they recovered 750 grams of MD worth of ₹1.5 crore. Police also found 100-200 gunny bags filled with suspicious salt and samples have been sent to the laboratory to confirm whether it is salt or MD drugs.