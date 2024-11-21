In Pune district, rural voters outdo urban turnout in 2024 assembly polls

On polling day on November 20, 2024, a sizeable difference was observed in voter turnout between rural and urban areas of Pune district as rural voters surpassed urban turnout, highlighting a persistent trend in Maharashtra’s elections. people queue up at a voting centre in the city on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Assembly constituencies including Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Daund, Indapur, Baramati and Maval that are largely rural witnessed an above 60% voter turnout whereas assembly constituencies such as Bhosari and Kasba Peth which are largely urban lagged behind in terms of voter turnout.

Unsurprisingly, rural voters – often facing challenges like inflation, unemployment and lack of basic amenities – tend to vote wholeheartedly in the hope that their chosen representative/s will address these pressing needs. For them, voting is an opportunity for change, a step towards better- infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This sense of urgency and hope drives higher participation in rural areas, officials said.

By contrast, urban voters – who generally have access to basic facilities – often demand improvements such as better roads, efficient public transport, higher education facilities and reduced corruption. However, the lack of any notable progress in urban areas year-after-year leads to a sense of disillusionment among urban voters. So much so that many urban voters start viewing voting as a futile activity incapable of bringing about any real change, thereby reducing their motivation to participate in elections. Furthermore, urban voters are more exposed to news about alleged political scandals and corruption, leading to growing mistrust in politicians and the political system. This disenchantment, coupled with the perception that voting cannot bring about any meaningful change, results in low voter turnout in urban areas.

This trend of rural enthusiasm versus urban apathy underscores the need for policymakers to address the unique challenges and aspirations of both groups. Bridging this gap is essential for ensuring equitable development and restoring faith in the democratic process across all sections of society, officials said.