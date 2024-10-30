In Pune, Mahayuti manages to relent some rebels

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to contain rebellion in Wadgaonsheri as its leader Jagdish Mulik decided not to enter the poll fray as the filing of nomination papers for the Maharashtra assembly elections ended Tuesday evening. BJP managed to contain rebellion in Wadgaonsheri as its leader Jagdish Mulik decided not to enter the poll fray as the filing of nomination papers for assembly elections ended Tuesday evening. (HT)

Similarly, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar managed to convince former mayor Dattatray Dhankawade not to go ahead.

In Wadgaonsheri, the seat allocated to the NCP as per the Mahayuti seat sharing pact, the party granted ticket to its candidate Sunil Tingre. However, Mulik was prepared to file his nomination on Tuesday, backed by the BJP’s official “AB form”, signalling his intent to run.

In response to Mulik’s move, the NCP took a “tit-for-tat” approach, preparing to field its own candidate, Dhankawade, against BJP’s Bhimrao Tapkir in the Khadakwasla assembly seat. The duo was set to submit their nominations but eventually extended support to their respective alliance’s official candidate.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis intervened and instructed Mulik to relent. Mulik said, “As Fadnavis instructed, I decided not to file nomination. I will follow the party’s direction, though I was given the AB form.”

Later, Ajit directed Dhankawade to halt his nomination for Khadakwasla. “I had completed all preparations and was on my way to file, but Ajit Dada instructed me to stop and support the BJP candidate,” Dhankawade said. When asked whether the episode was a pressure tactic, he said, “I’m unaware of what transpired behind the scenes. I had my AB form and was ready to contest, but I respected Ajit Dada’s instructions.”

Meanwhile, in Kothrud, BJP leader Ujwal Keskar had also prepared to file papers but refrained following instructions from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “I respect the RSS and decided not to file,” said Keskar, who later met with BJP leader Chandrakant Patil and assured support to the latter’s campaign.