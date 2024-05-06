 Increase in demand for Vista Dome coach trains  - Hindustan Times
Increase in demand for Vista Dome coach trains 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 06, 2024 07:04 AM IST

About 1.76 lakh passengers travelled in Vistadome coaches of Central Railway trains registering revenue of ₹26.50 crore during financial year 2023-24

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway (CR) continue to garner a good response from passengers. About 1.76 lakh passengers travelled in Vistadome coaches of Central Railway trains registering revenue of 26.50 crore during financial year 2023-24. 

As per the information shared by the CR, the Vistadome coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit, especially on the Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa routes. (HT FILE)
As per the information shared by the CR, the Vistadome coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit, especially on the Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa routes. The coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018.  

These coaches’ immense popularity led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021. 

“The Vistadome coaches apart from having a glass roof top have several other features like wide windowpanes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc and last but not the least, the Viewing gallery,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga. 

News / Cities / Pune / Increase in demand for Vista Dome coach trains 
