At 8,195, Pune dist has highest number of conjunctivitis cases in state

PUNE Amid incessant rains, conjunctivitis cases have increased in several districts of Maharashtra. Over the last fortnight, the state has recorded 40,132 cases, as per the public health department data.

In 22 districts in the state, conjunctivitis cases have been reported, said officials. Most cases are reported in Pune district (8,195) followed by Buldhana (6,693), Amravati (2,311), Gondiya (2,591) and Dhule (2,537) districts respectively.

A senior officer from the public health department, requesting anonymity, said, the infection is not serious but can spread fast.

“The most common cause behind conjunctivitis infection in the state is adenovirus, the group of viruses that causes the common cold and other upper respiratory infections. To prevent infection people should follow good hygiene. Individuals with conjunctivitis infection should get isolated at home and take rest,” said the official.

According to the officials, Pune district tops the list as there was a Conjunctivitis outbreak in Alandi village of Pune district. To date, 324 cases of conjunctivitis infection have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. However, no case has been reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, currently no case of conjunctivitis infection is reported in Pune city.

“We have started the surveillance and awareness programme to prevent the infection from spreading. From Tuesday we will start screening school children from PMC-run schools. Cases are likely to get diagnosed and reported during the screening programme. However, this will help us prevent the transmission of the disease and eventually prevent an outbreak,” he said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, a door-to-door survey has been started in areas where the conjunctivitis cases are reported. An advisory about the infection has already issued by the department last week.

“We have prepared a prototype for disease management and prevention and issued it to all districts across the state. In cities which have reported conjunctivitis cases have been asked to conduct screening of school children and provide treatment to the cases diagnosed during screening,” he said.

Dr Baviskar said, the outbreak during monsoon is not unusual, pointed out that few patients are reporting with a virulent form of conjunctivitis.

“Following the outbreak, the team of National Institute of Virology and State Surveillance team had visited Alandi. All health facilities across the state have been provided adequate stock of medicines required for treatment of conjunctivitis infection,” he said.

