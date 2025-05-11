India-Pakistan tensions: Private hospitals in Pune to boost emergency preparedness

In response to the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earlier on Friday issued detailed emergency preparedness guidelines to all private hospitals across the city, even as both sides have now agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. Hospitals have been instructed to manage vital resources—medicines, oxygen, blood supplies, and critical equipment—efficiently. (HT FILE)

While the immediate threat may have receded, civic officials said the measures remain critical to ensure the city’s readiness in case of any sudden escalation or future emergencies.

The PMC, invoking provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directed all private healthcare facilities to implement comprehensive emergency response protocols. Hospitals have been asked to activate their disaster management systems without delay.

“All private hospitals must establish a Hospital Incident Response System (HIRS) to coordinate emergency operations, logistics, and resource mobilisation,” a senior PMC official said.

“A defined command structure and flexible response plans must be in place. Additionally, 10% of hospital beds must be reserved for emergency admissions,” the official added.

Hospitals have also been instructed to manage vital resources—medicines, oxygen, blood supplies, and critical equipment—efficiently.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC’s health chief, said, “Hospitals should conduct regular training sessions and mock drills to ensure staff are familiar with emergency protocols, including evacuation, patient triage, and crisis coordination.”

She stressed the need for robust communication channels: “Hospitals must remain in close contact with local authorities, including police, fire services, and the district disaster management authority. They should also set up public information services to manage helplines, disseminate updates, and handle media relations.”

The PMC has also asked hospitals to involve volunteers in preparedness efforts and maintain a database of trained individuals who can assist with first aid, search and rescue, and logistical support. Essential services like electricity, water, and oxygen must be ensured without interruption.

Inter-hospital coordination has been made mandatory for patient transfer protocols, and facilities have been directed to align their internal disaster plans with the broader district disaster management plan. Compliance with relevant legal and operational standards is also required.

Behram Khodaiji, chief executive officer (CEO), Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We have further strengthened our disaster preparedness strategy to align with the evolving situation. From establishing a clear hospital incident response system and triaging protocols to ensuring surge capacity and seamless inter-hospital coordination, every aspect is being reinforced. Dedicated teams have been activated across departments to oversee operations, logistics, communication, and patient safety. The task force of senior managers has also been formed. And beds for emergencies have been kept reserved.”

“Regular drills, updated emergency inventories, enhanced security, and 24/7 coordination with local authorities are already underway. We are also ensuring that our staff is equipped—physically, mentally, and emotionally—to respond to emergencies with clarity, courage, and compassion. Additionally, our helplines and public information systems have been mobilised to keep citizens informed and supported,” he added.

Contact details

District Disaster Management: Toll-Free No: 1077, Phone: 020 2612 3371

PMC Disaster Management Department Contact: 020 2550 6800, 020 2550 1269, 020 6780 1500