Indigenisation helped lessen Russia-Ukraine war impact on supply of spare parts: Air Force chief
Pune: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, said on Saturday that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has not made a “huge impact” on supply of defence equipment spare parts of Russian-origin, especially due to India’s robust stocking policy and indigenisation efforts.
“Though we are dependent on Russia for a large number of equipment, the war has not made a major impact as we have already catered to future requirements,” Chaudhari said.
The Air Chief Marshal was interacting with the media after the passing out parade at National Defence Academy (NDA) near Pune.
“We have indigenised many spares that we have been importing from Russia,” he said.
On the push towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the defence sector, he said the three forces have set up departments directly interacting with the Indian industry.
“We have decided to make certain items in India, even if it takes more time, and not import,” he said, adding that a contract for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) was given last year and the delivery is expected next year.
When asked about the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) ranking on the World Air Power Index, the Air Chief Marshal said, “It was a pleasant surprise for us also that we are placed at the third position. We have got a fairly robust network system which helps us plan our operations, management and maintenance.”
IAF was positioned after the US and Russian forces, surpassing China’s People’s Liberation Army on the World Air Power Index.
Referring to the diversity of equipment with the IAF, Chaudhari said they have aircraft from six different countries and many indigenous products also.
“I think all these factors have made us rise to the number 3 position and we are very proud of it,” he said.
The IAF recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIT-Madras to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems.
Asked if there are more such plans, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, “During the outreach programme with the Indian industry, we have found ample opportunities to have similar MoUs not only with the academia, but also with the MSMEs also.”
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics