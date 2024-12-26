Inebriated car driver rams into five vehicles at Deep Bungalow Chowk 

A car driver under the influence of alcohol rammed into at least five two-wheelers parked in a busy area at Deep Bungalow Chowk on Tuesday night. According to the Chatuhshringi police, the incident took place near Hotel Pyasa on Shivaji Road at around 10.15 pm when the driver identified as Dayanand Kesari hit a two-wheeler rider due to which the biker fell. Instead of waiting, Kedari tried to flee the spot, and in the process rammed into five other vehicles as the first accident victim chased him on the bike for some distance. Before handing over Kedari to Khadki police station authorities, the Chatuhshringi police team conducted a medical examination of the suspect to confirm the presence of liquor in his blood. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Some alert residents chased the accused driver, caught and handed him over to the police. Khadki police station in-charge Shashikant Chavan said, “Kedari was driving under the influence of alcohol and caused multiple collisions while escaping the accident spot. The two-wheeler rider sustained minor injuries, and three two-wheelers sustained damage. We are considering legal action against the accused.”

