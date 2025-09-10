Pune: A dispute over sleeping arrangements inside Yerawada Central Prison escalated into a violent clash, leaving one inmate injured, police said on Tuesday. Inmate injured in Yerawada jail clash over sleeping space

The incident took place around 8.15 pm on Sunday when Sanjay Bhikaji Kapade (52), a convicted prisoner, got into an argument with two undertrial inmates — Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammad Gulab Shaikh — over space inside the overcrowded barracks.

The quarrel quickly turned violent, with Rathod and Shaikh allegedly attacking Kapade using a sharp nail and repeatedly punching him in the chest. Prison guards on duty rushed in to break up the fight and shifted Kapade to the prison hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Senior Jail Officer Revannath Kande lodged a complaint at Yerawada police station. An FIR was registered against the two accused under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Police confirmed that Kapade is serving a sentence, while Rathod and Shaikh are undertrials in separate cases. After the clash, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke visited the prison, and Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Takle has been assigned to conduct further investigation.

Yerawada Central Prison, one of Maharashtra’s largest correctional facilities, has long faced criticism for overcrowding and recurring incidents of violence. Despite the installation of CCTV cameras and stricter monitoring, Sunday’s episode once again underscored fragile security arrangements and heightened inmate tensions inside the high-security complex.

“Overcrowding is a major issue. The fight broke out over space, especially sleeping arrangements, which remains a serious concern,” said Sunil Dhamal, Superintendent of Yerawada Jail. “One inmate used a nail to pierce another’s neck. Such incidents over space and minor altercations happen frequently.”

According to jail authorities, Yerawada currently houses over 6,700 inmates, nearly 2.5 times its sanctioned capacity. A new jail facility is under construction to ease the burden and address the chronic issue.