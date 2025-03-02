Inquiry reveals irregularities in Madhi village resolution banning Muslim traders from yatra

PUNE An inquiry into the resolution passed by Madhi village’s Gram Sabha, which prohibited Muslim traders from participating in the Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra, has exposed procedural violations, rendering the decision invalid. Inquiry into resolution passed by Madhi village’s Gram Sabha, which prohibited Muslim traders from participating in Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra, has exposed procedural violations, rendering the decision invalid. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials found that outsiders were allegedly brought in to manipulate the gram panchayat’s proceedings and pass the resolution.

Shivaji Kamble, block development officer, said, “During the inquiry, it was found that outsiders were allegedly used to pass the resolution. Hence, we have declared the gram sabha and the resolution invalid.”

Explaining the procedural lapse, Kamble stated that a gram sabha requires a quorum of at least 100 villagers or 15% of the population, whichever is lower. The inquiry revealed that while 116 people were present at the meeting on February 22, only 98 were verified residents. “The remaining individuals were allegedly brought in from other villages, and their names were missing from the local voter list, confirming they were not residents of Madhi,” he added.

Madhi village, located in Ahilyanagar district, is about 175 km from Pune and has a population of 5,000, including around 650 Muslims. The annual Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra attracts thousands of devotees and traders from across the state. Over the years, people from different communities have participated in the event, setting up stalls to sell various goods. However, this year’s resolution which was passed on February 22 sparked concerns over religious discrimination and economic exclusion.

While local leaders supporting the ban argue that it upholds Hindu traditions during the yatra, critics call it unconstitutional and discriminatory. They warn that such restrictions violate fundamental rights and could set a dangerous precedent for communal harmony in the region.

Sanjay Markad, village sarpanch, said, “We received complaints from villagers that Muslim traders were not following our traditions and were involved in anti-social and criminal activities during the yatra. Hence, during the recent gram sabha, we passed a resolution barring them from participating.”

The Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra in Madhi, located in Pathardi tehsil of Ahilyanagar, has a 700-year-old tradition. The month-long event begins on Holi and concludes on Gudi Padwa.