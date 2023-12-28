International trade of scheduled wildlife animals needs Centre’s approval

Pune: To regulate international animal trade, the Indian government last year introduced the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act, 2022, which was passed in April. In a recent update, the government has notified rules for Section 49 H of the Act that states that those involved in international trade of protected animal species need to first get permission from the central government. Government notifies rules that states that those involved in international trade of protected animal species need to first get permission from the Centre. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (53 of 1972), provides the legal framework for protection of various species of wild animals, the management of their habitat, and regulation and control of trade in products derived from various parts of wild animals. The Act was last amended in 2022 and came into force since April 1, 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On December 21, the government notified the rules under Section 49 H, which deals with permission for international trading of scheduled category animals of both Indian and foreign origin.

As per the new rules, person engaging in the trade of a scheduled specimen shall report the details of the scheduled specimen and the transaction to the management authority or the officer designated by the authority in a prescribed manner.

The rules also highlighted that every person engaging in the trade of a scheduled specimen shall present it for clearance to the management authority or the officer authorised or a customs officer only at the ports of exit and entry as may be specified by the central government.

Fees will be charged for the same. In case of non-compliance or if the authorities are not satisfied, they have the right to cancel the grants for such trading, said the rules.

Clement Ben, senior officer, Indian Forest Services, Maharashtra said, “As the country reports a huge amount of animal trading both internally and at international levels, the new rules introduced by the Centre will help authorities to regulate trading. It will help us to protect scheduled wild flora and fauna from illegal trading and record such trading.”

Another wildlife expert on condition of anonymity said that although it’s a welcome move to keep a check on illegal trading of protected animals, some loopholes need to be addressed by the authorities.

“It includes clarity on re-trade and appointment of management authority staff,” he said.