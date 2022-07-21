IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy

PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by ₹50.

As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country. While additional charges of ₹50 will now apply to the passengers who order meals while travelling on the train and haven’t booked the meals while booking the tickets.

“We appeal to passengers travelling through premium trains to book their meals while booking the ticket, while we have not levied a service charge or convenience fee on beverages like tea and coffee. The prices of the tea and coffee will be the same as it was earlier with Rs20 and passengers ordering meals on the running train will be charged ₹50 extra from July 15 onwards,” said a senior IRCTC official, Pune division on condition of anonymity.

While the passengers who will be travelling by first class AC coach will have to pay ₹190 now which was earlier ₹140 for breakfast and Rs290 for dinner which was earlier Rs240. Similarly, for the second and third AC coaches the revised rates for breakfast are Rs155 and for dinner and lunch it would be Rs190.

“This move will pinch common man’s pocket. Instead, we will buy food meals from the local vendors at the railway stations on the travel,” said Vipul Alekar, a regular passenger.