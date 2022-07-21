IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy
PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by ₹50.
As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country. While additional charges of ₹50 will now apply to the passengers who order meals while travelling on the train and haven’t booked the meals while booking the tickets.
“We appeal to passengers travelling through premium trains to book their meals while booking the ticket, while we have not levied a service charge or convenience fee on beverages like tea and coffee. The prices of the tea and coffee will be the same as it was earlier with Rs20 and passengers ordering meals on the running train will be charged ₹50 extra from July 15 onwards,” said a senior IRCTC official, Pune division on condition of anonymity.
While the passengers who will be travelling by first class AC coach will have to pay ₹190 now which was earlier ₹140 for breakfast and Rs290 for dinner which was earlier Rs240. Similarly, for the second and third AC coaches the revised rates for breakfast are Rs155 and for dinner and lunch it would be Rs190.
“This move will pinch common man’s pocket. Instead, we will buy food meals from the local vendors at the railway stations on the travel,” said Vipul Alekar, a regular passenger.
-
Four Maharashtra subdivisions report excess rainfall
Pune: Four subdivisions of Maharashtra have recorded excess rains till third week of July despite a brief lull in rainfall activity. Maharashtra has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall with only Sangli district registering deficiency. All other districts in the state have logged normal or excess rainfall. Pune district has reported 65 per cent excess rainfall till July 20. Drought-prone Marathwada registered 80 per cent excess rainfall and Vidarbha 54 per cent till July 20.
-
Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed. His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring hKhatik surfaced on social media.
-
29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017
PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017. During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022.
-
UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government. The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance. Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.
-
PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters' list on Thursday. As per the final voters' list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters' list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics