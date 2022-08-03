IRCTC resumes domestic, international tours from Pune, Mumbai
Pune: Citizens will soon be able to travel across the country and to some international destinations at affordable rates as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed its tour packages for the public. After a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IRCTC west region has restarted some of its prominent domestic tours to Rajasthan, south India and Punjab, and its international tours to Dubai and Nepal.
Rajeev Jain, IRCTC additional general manager of the west zone, said, “In the IRCTC tourism division, we are into road, rail, air and also now the water vertical where we plan affordable tours for the public across the country. In the train vertical, we take passengers for complete package tours to various destinations and it is well organised. There are around 12 to 15 coaches as per the bookings and these are places which people largely book. Whereas there are types of tour packages, including budget, standard, comfort and premium and the rates for each class are different. After Covid, we have recently started ‘Royal Rajasthan’ and ‘Dakshin (south India) Darshan’ yatra tours for the public in the domestic sector and tours to Dubai and Nepal in the international sector.”
A standard itinerary is planned along with tour managers in these IRCTC tour packages, which includes sightseeing and accommodation. For the forthcoming Diwali vacation, the ‘Royal Rajasthan’ tour of eight days has been planned and more destinations will be included by the IRCTC going further. Passengers from Mumbai and Pune are ferried by railway for this tour and Pune-oriented packages, too, are starting.
“We are planning to start some tours within Maharashtra too and if there are tourist spots within 150 km from Pune that attract tourists from other parts of the country, we are ready to start a Pune-based tour as well. After Covid, the international tourist market, too, is opening up and we are slowly launching our international tours including Dubai, Thailand and Nepal as of now with plans to add other international destinations like Bali, Malaysia and Europe soon,” said Jain.
-
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
-
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
-
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
-
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
